Popular Cobb County sports bar fails health inspection

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The owner of a sports bar and restaurant in Cobb County says he’s taking the failure of a health inspection very seriously.
Bill Leanos, Owner of Olde Town Tavern & Grille on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw, told Channel 2's Carol Sbarge that he opened the restaurant more than 22 years ago. He says this is the first time he’s received a failing score.
On Oct. 23, the Kennesaw location failed a health inspection with a score of 62.
Customer Jerry Reed says he’s been coming to Olde Towne Tavern & Grille for years. He says he likes the food there and didn’t know why it failed.
Some of the violations included mold in the ice machine, a worker handling raw meat and then not washing hands before handling cheese and some food items not held cold enough.
Sbarge looked at previous inspection scores and found out that less than two years ago the restaurant got a perfect inspection score of 100. Leanos told Sbarge he is addressing everything and working hard to correct all violations. He told her the business is his life and passion.
Leanos says he has rallied the troops and that he and everyone there is going to learn from this. He says the health inspector came during a very busy lunch. We’ll keep you updated on the reinspection.
