Police investigating theft at antique store in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating after a theft at an antique store in Cobb County.

Police said the theft occurred at the Big Shanty Auction and Antiques Store on the 2900 block of Canton Road on Jan. 30.

Detectives then responded to the scene on Feb. 1 to investigate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear how much merchandise was taken from the store.

No suspects have been identified in this theft.

Officers are still investigating the theft and are expected to provide an update on the extent of the theft.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Accused Fayette County drug dealer faces more charges after overdose death

©2023 Cox Media Group