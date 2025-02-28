Police identify mother who died running into burning Cobb home to save puppy

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two different fires in Cobb County early Friday morning left a mother dead and at least six people injured, including three firefighters.

Police have now identified the mom as Jucileide Tamplin.

They say Tamplin ran back into her home to rescue the family’s puppy.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was there as the father and two sons who survived the fire returned to their charred home in complete disbelief and overwhelmed with grief.

“We had several crews inside searching for victims simultaneously,” Fire Captain Matthew Edwards said.

A neighbor stepped in and used a step-ladder to get to a window because he thought Tamplin was still trapped inside.

“Just opened the window, but there’s no one inside. Because smoke came out,” neighbor Valdeir Silva said.

A few hours later, firefighters responded to a home in Powder Springs where one person made it out before help arrived and a second was pulled out of the home.

Both of them are seriously injured and a firefighter was rushed to the hospital as well.

