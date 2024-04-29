Police ask for public help in identifying victim killed in hit-and-run on popular Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a Saturday morning hit-and-run victim.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m., on Austell Road south of Hicks Road intersection.

Cobb County officials said, a white 2014 Ford Econoline was traveling northbound on Austell Road. Then, John Anderson,49, of Marietta was behind the Ford, driving a red 2012 Chrysler 200, also going northbound.

At the same time, an unidentified woman crossed Austell Road outside a marked crosswalk, according to Cobb County police.

The woman came in the path of the Ford and was hit by its driver-side mirror. CCPD said the driver continued northbound on Austell Road without stopping to help or calling the police.

The victim reportedly flew in the air, landed on Austell Road, and was hit again by the Chrysler traveling behind the Ford.

Anderson was not injured and stopped the car in a parking lot on Austell Road.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim is described as Hispanic, late 20s to early 40s.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information identifying the victim is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

