New Veterans Outpost opens in Cobb Co. to help with mental health, other resources

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Mental resources and more are on the way to veterans in Cobb County.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell got an exclusive tour of the new Veterans Outpost on Roswell Road that is scheduled to officially open on March 26.

When veterans walk through the doors, they are walking into a building that feels more like a home.

The laid-back setting with coaches and a coffee bar makes them feel a sense of comfort.

A room filled with a shelf of activities will be therapeutic for those who need it.

Veterans who are in need of mental health resources, housing options and more can meet privately in office spaces with staff, including an on-site clinician.

“We want to do a special effort for our veterans, but we have lots of resources to help with mental health struggles,” said Michael Mullet, who is the Director of Communications for Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.

“I struggled very, very hard the first year coming back I left the military,” Army veteran Jacob Clark said.

Clark said getting resources from the VA was difficult.

“It took me four months to get an optometry appointment,” he said.

Clark said the resources he received from Highland Rivers Behavioral Health made him a better father to his newborn and his career after service much smoother.

“I had a therapist and medication within a month and a half. They work tirelessly to find people who are willing to help veterans either free of charge or discounted rates to basically pick up where the VA doesn’t,” Clark said.

“We’re willing to serve all vets regardless of discharge status. We have an onsite clinician at the Vets Outpost,” said Steve Schmid, Director of Intensive Community and Veteran Services.

Resources are also available to veteran’s families.

“Veterans family members who are underinsured,” Schmid said.

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health is hoping to open more Veterans Outposts in other counties.

The Cobb County location will be open from Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.





