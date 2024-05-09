New security entrance at Cobb Co. Jail keeps detainees away from everyone else

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure no contraband enters the jail and to keep employees and visitors safe.

They unveiled their new security checkpoint entrance on Thursday which utilizes the latest technology.

The security checkpoint scans both visitors and employees and features a Tek-84 full-body scanner.

It also keeps employees and visitors separated from detainees who have just been released.

“So when our detainees are released, which you see just left of the elevator, they just walk right in here like anybody else. You don’t know who they are. They mingle with attorneys, things of that nature,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. “We’ve had security concerns in the past where they walk out, break into some of my employees’ cars. All types of things that were not conducive to a good, safe work environment.”

They have a snack center and lobby area available for visitors, plus a cell phone holding center.

The sheriff said the new checkpoint will give everyone there some peace of mind.

