New app wants to connect Cobb County families with resources

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County officials are on a mission to connect families to resources through the county’s new Findhelp portal.

With just one click, families can access assistance programs that are located closest to them by entering their zip code here.

Cobb County partnered with Findhelp, which carefully vets the organizations that are listed.

County officials say the COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for food assistance, housing, jobs and more.

“After the pandemic, federal aid started drying up,” Cobb County Communications Director Ross Cavitt told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

County officials began to find ways to help families with the resources they need by launching a website that connects them to various assistance programs.

“The vast majority of those about 58% are people who are needing help with housing-related issues. They are looking for locations where they can find help with food,” said Cavitt.

The Center for Family Resources in Cobb County is a part of the help offered through Findhelp.

“Cost of living is big. In cobb county we saw about a 40 percent increase in average rental rates over the last four years,” said Melanie Kagan, CEO of The Center for Family Resources.

Kagan told Newell that calls for housing and food are significantly higher.

“We distributed 90,000 pounds of food last year, which is significant for us so that was a big difference. The year before it was only about 50,” said Kagan.

The food pantry offers a variety of choices.

“We do most food appointments by appointment try not to do as many walk ins but we do have boxes available for folks who need it just today,” said Kagan.

The Findhelp portal gives families information about resources that are closest to them.

