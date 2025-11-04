New amendment proposed to address homeless camps in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police have received complaints about homeless camps on private property, but they cannot address the issue without the property owner’s presence.

County leaders are considering a new amendment that would make it easier for police to manage homeless camps on private property.

The amendment, if approved, would be similar to an ordinance already in place in the city of Marietta.

“Nobody is going to be targeted immediately. There will be some sort of notice given by the property owner or law enforcement,” said Deputy Chief Ben Cohen of the Cobb County Police Department.

“Is there not a way that we can have something that gives a sign or puts a sign on the property where it’s very clear that the notice to engage in this activity is on that property?” Lisa Cupid, Cobb County Commission Chair, said.

Volunteers at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Marietta provide essential services to the homeless, offering food, clothing, and showers.

Dannie Snellgrove, a 92-year-old volunteer, noted that the need for help has increased over the past six years.

“We clothe them and feed them, let them take a shower,” Snellgrove said.

The church now serves close to 100 people a day, up from 35 to 40 people previously.

The proposed amendment would allow police to notify individuals about the county ordinance and give them time to leave the property.

If they don’t leave, further action could be taken.

However, individuals can stay if they have written permission from the property owner.

