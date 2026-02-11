New AI degree at KSU aims to power Georgia’s tech workforce

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw State University will launch a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Fall 2026.

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved the degree Tuesday, making KSU the first institution in the state to offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees in the field.

The program will be housed in the College of Computing and Software Engineering and will be available on the KSU Marietta Campus and online. The degree is intended to address a growing demand for professionals with AI expertise in Georgia and across the United States.

The new bachelor’s degree builds on existing programs at the university. Kennesaw State currently offers an artificial intelligence concentration within its Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and launched a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in 2024.

Ivan Pulinkala, KSU provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said the program is designed to meet the state’s workforce needs.

“With AI driving innovation across industries including health care, manufacturing, logistics, public safety and business services, our new degree is structured to help meet Georgia’s expanding need for a highly skilled workforce,” Pulinkala said.

The curriculum includes experiential learning through a first-year experience course and a writing course tailored to the computing field. Students will also complete an applied AI capstone project where they work with industry partners in their chosen minor area.

Beyond the required coursework, students may pursue internships or undergraduate research for academic credit. These opportunities are intended to provide hands-on skills used in professional environments after graduation.

Yiming Ji, the interim dean of the College of Computing and Software Engineering, said the interdisciplinary nature of the degree will prepare students for a variety of fields.

“The interdisciplinary nature of the degree, including the core foundation in computing and the required minor in a field where AI applications are growing, will equip our students to maximize the limitless potential of artificial intelligence,” Ji said.

According to a Georgia Chamber of Commerce report released last year, artificial intelligence is expected to be a primary driver in adding 186,000 new STEM jobs in Georgia over the next five years. The report also found that more than 60% of executives in the state plan to increase their investments in AI technologies over the next three years.

National data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects significant growth for the sector. Employment for computer and information research scientists, a category that includes AI professionals, is expected to grow 21% between 2021 and 2031.

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence is scheduled to launch in Fall 2026.

