Neighbors come together to save Acworth family’s Christmas after fire

ACWORTH, Ga. — Neighbors are coming together to save Christmas for a family in their Acworth neighborhood.

A fire started inside of a families home garage, destroying Christmas gifts and a car that was inside.

It’s unclear what caused the fire but firefighters stopped it from spreading further.

Now the family’s Christmas nightmare is being wiped away thanks to the help of their neighbors who are rushing to save Christmas.

“We came together and said let’s put together a GoFundMe and raise as much as we can for them to help them in this time of transition Let’s make Christmas for them. We realized that they had two children in the family and we wanted to make sure that regardless of where they were celebrating Christmas it still felt special,” said Tiffany Kirkland who is a neighbor and organized a gofundme page.

Kirkland and several other neighbors essentially turned their neighborhood into The North Pole. So many are stopping by Kirklands home to drop off gifts, placing them inside a drop-off box on Kirkland’s porch.

“The table is completely filled with presents,” said Kirkland.

“The good thing about Christmas. There is always hope at Christmas. We will always be here for them,” said Donna Wilson”

A GoFundMe page has already raised most of its $3,000 goal for the family. If you want to help the family, you can go online to their fundraiser.

