Labor of love: Students work after school to feed, comfort homeless in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — In the city of Atlanta, an estimated 2,000 people sleep on the streets at night.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona met some young people who are looking to be a good neighbor and help where they can.

A rigorous day at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School doesn’t end for some students when the final bell rings.

Some shift from students to skilled sandwich-makers.

It’s a labor of love that’s part of Labre Ministry.

These scholars serve meals with a healthy side of friendship to Atlanta’s homeless in nearby Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta.

“We would just hand out the tiniest thing, but then their whole day would brighten up. They would give us hugs,” student Christina Williams said.

“It’s just giving back to my community. It’s part of my religion and core value,” student Ashley Ortiz-Barrera said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Twice a week, they gather with purpose. It starts in the school cafeteria, assembling sandwiches.

They put their faith into action, walk the few blocks to Woodruff Park and feed the less fortunate who call the streets near Cristo Rey their home.

“I genuinely like helping people. I love seeing a smile on their face and what a small gesture could do,” student Carolynn Junco said.

The gratification they get is direct and heartfelt. The students and those they serve smile, genuinely knowing in this case – receiving is just as great as giving.

“Something we hear often is, this is the first meal I’ve gotten today,” Ortiz-Barrera said.

Hearing that is humbling. Once empty-handed, they gather to pray and reflect on the encounters while they know, it’s just one meal.

“Just their smiles on their face makes me very happy,” Williams said.

The gesture nourishes both bodies and souls.

During the pandemic, the work Labre Ministry does was put on hold.

Now that they’re back in action, they say for the sake of the people they help, they hope to always be around to serve those in need.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Here's how Hartsfield Jackson International Airport is preventing security delays We’re learning what it’s like to be at the World’s Busiest Airport—on the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

©2023 Cox Media Group