0 Neighborhood says goodbye to beloved mailman as he retires after 35 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A neighborhood gave its beloved mailman an unforgettable sendoff on his last route.

Floyd Martin put the brakes on his 35-year career Thursday in Marietta. Martin graduated from Marietta High School in 1975 and took the postal service test a few years later. By the time they got in touch, he already had a job at a bank, but the U.S. Postal Service offered to double his pay.

"I was like, 'OK, when you do want me to start?'" he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Jennifer Brett.

He didn’t have the “postal pace” at first, and thought about quitting at times. It was his mom’s suggestion that he apply, and her encouragement kept him on the route. He was sad she’s no longer here, but said she would have been so touched at the hundreds of people who showed up to wish him well.

“Thank you for caring about me. We’ve gone through good times and bad times together,” he said. “You were there when I needed you, even if you didn’t know it.”

When Martin pulled up to deliver mail in the neighborhood Thursday, messages of love and well wishes were scattered throughout. There were mailboxes decorated with balloons, people wrote messages on the sidewalk and posters were hung in front of homes.

Lorraine Wascher was waiting for him Thursday. She's been a stop on his route for more than 20 years.

"He always had a smile, always had a wave," she said.

He's had such an impact on the neighborhood, a young girl dressed up like him for her school's career day.

"I was so flattered," he said. "It touched my heart."

Martin doesn't have children, just the 500 homes worth of kids he spends more than six hours with every day.

"My people are so good to me," he said. "I'm going to miss them."

Floyd lives in Atlanta with his dog, Gigi. He told Brett it'll be a little weird to just receive mail and not deliver it anymore.

"I'm just going to smile," he said.

As for his plans post-retirement? He hopes to go to Hawaii one day.

He graduated from Marietta High School in 1975 and took the postal service test a few years later. By the time they got in touch he already had a job at a bank, but the USPS offered to double his pay. "I was like, OK when you do want me to start?" pic.twitter.com/P304AP4tAs — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Lots of the "mail" Floyd picked up today was hand-delivered. "My people are so good to me," he said. "I'm going to miss them." pic.twitter.com/e6Mi8WctZl — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd is a tall, slender, very fit 61. His job involves lots of walking, which keeps him in great shape. But he is done with the heat. In summertime, the mail truck is basically a rolling oven. Last summer, Floyd decided, would be his last. pic.twitter.com/8v7HtKlCcV — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd is the youngest of 4. It was his mom's idea for him to join the USPS. He's sad she's not here to see this send-off. Joyce Hardin's mother is on Floyd's route and said he totes her newspaper to the porch. "Thank you for taking care of mama, after daddy passed," she said. pic.twitter.com/8hdnKf22Xt — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Floyd lives in Atlanta with his dog Gigi. It'll be a little weird to just receive mail and not deliver it anymore. "I'm just going to smile," he said. He doesn't have children, just the 500 houses worth of kids he spends 6+ hours with every day. He hopes to go to Hawaii one day. pic.twitter.com/W0RHdRvzgj — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

Update! People on Floyd's route decorated their mailboxes to surprise him on his last day pic.twitter.com/7vo8Gepv2s — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Once his very last shift was finally over, the neighborhood had another surprise for Mr. Floyd. 300+ people came to a covered dish block party in his honor. pic.twitter.com/8UvAclP6CA — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

People stood in line all night for hugs and photos. Floyd's known these guys since they were babies. "Now you guys are as tall as I am!" pic.twitter.com/yb6UwiyJtz — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

There was a huge buffet set up with covered dishes people brought but I don't know if Floyd got a bite to eat or not .. he posed for a zillion photos! pic.twitter.com/C64KJ7Ax0d — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Floyd has seen his people through many of life’s changes. Some good, some bad. They’ve done the same for him. “You were there when I needed you, even if you didn’t know it.” pic.twitter.com/CAPx1nDY2H — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

Another update! Neighbors have launched an official Go Fund Me to help Mr. Floyd realize his dream of visiting Hawaii one day. https://t.co/SPlhOXf8bW — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 24, 2019

