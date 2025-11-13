‘My son was my life’: Ex-officer charged in hit-and-run freed on bond; family feels dismissed

A former police lieutenant has been released on a $15,000 bond after spending 89 days in jail for allegedly hitting and killing a truck driver in a hit-and-run incident on I-75.

Christopher Bradshaw, who was was employed with the Milton Police Department at the time, is accused of fleeing the scene after hitting Terrell Loudermilk.

Loudermilk’s family said his release feels like the judicial system has dismissed their pain.

Cindy Hayes, Loudermilk’s mother, drove from Tennessee to attend the bond hearing, she told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

“He took my whole life away from me because my son was my life,” she said.

The district attorney’s office had requested either no bond or a $100,000 bond, along with driving restrictions for Bradshaw. They emphasized that this is just the first step and prosecutors will continue to seek justice for Terrell Loudermilk.

Chuck Boring, Bradshaw’s defense attorney, argued that there was no allegation of reckless behavior by Bradshaw, stating that Loudermilk was standing in the lane of travel and Bradshaw did not know what he hit. He said Bradshaw cooperated once he realized there was a fatality.

A different judge had previously denied Bradshaw’s request for bond back in September.

“He was not a threat to flee and I think that’s one of the things that was not clear at the last bond hearing,” Boring said.

