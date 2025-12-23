Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor-trailer in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A person has died after a crash along a busy Cobb County road on Monday afternoon.

Cobb County police say a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash at the Interstate-285 southbound entrance ramp at South Cobb Drive.

Police say a white 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer was driving on South Cobb Drive.

When the driver turned onto the entrance ramp, he crossed into the path of a yellow 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle.

The motorcyclist crashed into the side of the tractor-trailer and suffered fatal injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area and saw a large number of police cars blocking off the road and entrance ramp for several hours.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

