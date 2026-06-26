More drivers snapping, pulling guns out on the road, Cobb police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police say they’re seeing an uptick in road rage cases.

In the most recent incident, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that someone pulled out a gun and pointed it at a driver while riding down the road.

“We’ve had one incident this month, the beginning of June, where shots were fired at another person and the person was shot,” Officer Aaron Wilson said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Witnesses say they saw the victim after the shooting happened.

“There was a guy in the middle of the road yelling for help,” a witness told Channel 2 Action News after the shooting.

It was just a few days after that when police say someone else pulled out a gun on another driver.

“Somebody cut off somebody else trying to avoid a collision for whatever reason, but a firearm was introduced into the situation,” Wilson said.

No one was hurt, but police charged Ali Muhammad Shabazz for pointing his gun at the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

In May, Marietta police say a man pulled out his gun after he chased another driver on the road.

“You’re gambling with peoples’ lives by making bad decisions like this. We’re talking about the possibility of you going to prison for the rest of your life over a traffic incident," Wilson said.

Police say they don’t know what’s causing drivers to snap, but say if you ever feel like you’re in danger, call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group