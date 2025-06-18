MLB All-Star Game: Braves manager Brian Snitker added to NL coaching staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts unveiled which coaches will be joining his staff for the MLB All-Star Game.
Roberts selected Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked Snitker about the honor to represent the franchise as it hosts the midsummer classic.
“It’s big and I’m very grateful that I was added and appreciative of Dave again, for this will be the second time that he’s put me on his All-Star staff. So no, I think it’s an honor to do that and to be here and I look forward to it,” Snitker said.
Snitker previously coached the 2022 All-Star Game.
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at Truist Park.
RELATED STORIES
- MLB reveals 2025 All-Star Game week jerseys; players will wear their own uniforms in the game
- All-Star Game: MLB, Braves announce $4 million for community projects in metro Atlanta
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group