MLB All-Star Game: Braves manager Brian Snitker added to NL coaching staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts unveiled which coaches will be joining his staff for the MLB All-Star Game.

Roberts selected Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough.

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein asked Snitker about the honor to represent the franchise as it hosts the midsummer classic.

“It’s big and I’m very grateful that I was added and appreciative of Dave again, for this will be the second time that he’s put me on his All-Star staff. So no, I think it’s an honor to do that and to be here and I look forward to it,” Snitker said.

Snitker previously coached the 2022 All-Star Game.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at Truist Park.

