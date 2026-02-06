Metro Atlanta water system increases rates

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta water system has increased its rates in the new year.

Marietta Water increased water and wastewater rates beginning Jan. 1 because of rising wholesale costs and regional infrastructure charges. The average residential customer will see a combined monthly increase of about $3.05.

Customers will see these changes reflected in their February utility bills.

The rate adjustment follows increased treatment costs and pass-through charges from the Cobb County–Marietta Water Authority and the Cobb County Water System. These regional providers serve as the wholesale sources for the city’s water and wastewater treatment.

The revenue from the rate adjustment will fund infrastructure upkeep and help Marietta Water provide reliable service. According to the utility, the change is also necessary to maintain compliance with both current and future regulatory standards.

Marietta Water said it remains committed to keeping utility rates as low as possible while maintaining high-quality service. The organization noted it is dedicated to minimizing the financial burden on customers and understands the impact rate changes have on the community.

Those with questions can visit Marietta Power and Water’s customer service website or call 770-794-5150.

