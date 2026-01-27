Metro Atlanta warming shelter needs cold-weather items to keep up with demand

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — MUST Ministries has seen a surge in demand for its Cobb County shelter amid the ice storm and cold weather. Now it’s reaching out to the community to help them restock much-needed items.

“We had 87 in the shelter last night and 81 the night before, so the numbers are growing,” the shelter told Channel 2 Cobb Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The shelter said it’s in need of men and women’s new underwear and socks, new or gently used coats, blankets and winter weather clothing items.

As of Monday night, the winter weather shelter has been open 32 nights so far this year. MUST Ministries said because of continuing cold weather, they’re planning on the shelter to stay open possibly until Fed. 9, “the longest stretch of days we’ve ever had it open.”

Everyone who comes to the shelter gets breakfast, lunch, dinner, winter weather clothing, if needed, in addition to Hope House’s normal assistance like jobs assistance and showers.

MUST Ministries said they’re averaging about 80 additional people a night when the winter weather shelter is open.

“Last year, our highest number was 117 additional people in one night. As the weather continues to be frigid and word spreads, we expect to get up to that 100+ number,” the organization said.

For more information about MUST Ministries’ services or how to help, visit their website.

