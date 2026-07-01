Metro Atlanta summer camps adjusting for the dangerous heat

With the dangerous heat, summer camps are making changes to keep children safe.

The McCleskey-East Cobb YMCA told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that their team has an eye on the forecast every day.

When school is out, the YMCA has summer camps packed with fun, but they’re making adjustments to keep everyone safe.

“If it’s in the 90s or as we get closer to the 100s, we’re making different accommodations to our schedules,” Executive Director Kelly Hayes said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Water-based activities are spread all across the campus.

“We have different water buckets set up and then we use reusable water balloons, sponges, water sprayers. Every day from 12 to 3 o’clock, our groups are rotating inside, and they get swim time they get to play have fun in the water,” Hayes says.

For the high-energy activities, they say they make sure kids are outside earlier in the day before it gets too hot.

“We may put more high-energy activities earlier in the day when its a little cooler. It’s still warm but it’s a little cooler,” Hayes said.

The YMCA follows guidelines and a chart that takes into account the humidity and temperature.

If it’s high, they’ll incorporate additional safety protocols like moving activities inside.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group