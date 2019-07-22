  • All clear given at metro Atlanta Costco after bomb threat investigation

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The scene is now clear after the Cobb County Police Department investigated a bomb threat at the Costco in Kennesaw.

    Police said officers have completed a check of the building and parking lot on Barrett Parkway, but they found nothing. 

    Video from NewsChopper 2 showed more than a dozen police cars at the store as the store was evacuated around 2 p.m.

