COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The scene is now clear after the Cobb County Police Department investigated a bomb threat at the Costco in Kennesaw.
Police said officers have completed a check of the building and parking lot on Barrett Parkway, but they found nothing.
Video from NewsChopper 2 showed more than a dozen police cars at the store as the store was evacuated around 2 p.m.
