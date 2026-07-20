Metro Atlanta city proposes small property tax increase

SMYRNA, Ga. — The City of Smyrna is hosting a series of public hearings about at ax increase for property owners.

According to officials, the millage rate adopted for the coming year’s budget would result in a nearly 2% property tax increase.

The city held the first public hearing on July 13 at the city Council chambers.

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There was a second hearing on Monday morning and a final meeting about the proposed increase at 7 p.m.

Smyrna officials said the millage rate would tentatively increase by .156 mills, to 8.990 mills total.

“Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 8.834 mills,” Smyrna officials said in a statement. “The proposed tax increase for a homestead property with a fair market value of $525,000 is approximately $31.20 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $800,000 is approximately $49.92.”

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