Marietta veteran gets $50K for home repairs from Home Depot Foundation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Marietta veteran got a major surprise when she was awarded $50,000 for home renovations on the "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Veteran's Day.
Vernitta Love, who served on the Air Force and Air Force Reserves for 25 years was nominated by her son, Aaron Love for the Home Depot Foundation's Operation Surprise, according to Home Depot Foundation spokeswoman Morgan Salmon.
"My mom is retired and she is always helping other veterans and homeless vets that are in need, often when she needs help herself," Aaron Love said. "Her house is a home but behind the scenes, it's a wreck."
Operation Surprise was a contest in which people could nominate a veteran they thought was deserving of a $25,000 grant for home repairs, Salmon said. Love was chosen from 2,516 nominations.
Love, who was clearly emotional after receiving the news, was also told during the show the grant was doubled to $50,000.
"She is a patriot to our family and the community. We love her," her son said.
The Home Depot Foundation has committed to give $250 million to veteran causes by 2025, according to Salmon.
