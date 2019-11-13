Marietta police has new form of training for officers: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police officers in one metro city are getting special training to learn how to control suspects without using their guns.
Channel 2's Chris Jose got an inside look at Marietta police officers learning Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques. Instead of using their guns, officers are taught to use grappling skills to control suspects.
"We are teaching our officers the gentle of art of controlling people," Major Jake King said.
TODAY AT 5: We'll take you to the training sessions officers are getting and how the department believes it helps protect them and suspects
