Marietta driver arrested after critically injuring pedestrian, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after officials say he was the driver in a pedestrian hit-and-run incident earlier this week.
Marietta police said on June 4 at 11:38 p.m., officers received reports of a person hit by a car on Delk Road at Interstate 75.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Oscar Sanchez of Marietta, who was in critical condition after being hit by a car.
According to the investigation, Sanchez was walking along Delk Road when a white 1995 Ford F-150 hit him.
TRENDING STORIES:
- A 4-year-old was bitten by a copperhead snake. Even 10 vials of antivenom didn’t stop the reaction
- Ga. woman says she found husband dead after he texted her that he was being held hostage
- The wait is over! The first Tim Hortons location in Georgia is set to open later this month
Police said the driver of the Ford, Miguel Bacilio-Marquez, did not stay at the scene, call 911 or render any aid after hitting Sanchez.
Sanchez was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Bacilio-Marquez was arrested and charged with serious injury by vehicle, hit and run, failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
The investigation remains ongoing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group