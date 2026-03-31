Marietta City Schools to give up to $2,000 bonuses to employees

MARIETTA, Ga. — Following passage of the amended state budget, Marietta City Schools announced the board had voted to provide $2,000 bonuses to staff.

The bonuses will be given to eligible, permanent employees working for the school district, according to an announcement from school officials.

The Marietta Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday morning to provide the bonus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While the state budget allocation was only provided for bonuses to certified educators and select support staff, the Marietta school board said it had voted to commit an extra $945,000 from the district budget so all eligible permanent employees were included.

That means part-time permanent employees will get $1,000 bonuses and full-time employees will get the $2,000.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Governor Kemp’s investment in educators has made a meaningful difference, and we are truly grateful for the $9,500 in pay increases and the total of $3,000 in bonuses he has extended to educators during his tenure,” Board Chair Jaillene Hunter, who also serves on the Georgia Council on Literacy, said in a statement. “We value every employee in this district, and the role they play in our students’ success, and this vote reflects that deep appreciation.”

School officials said the expansion of bonuses through district funds is “consistent” with the system’s previous actions.

Bonuses will now be provided to educators, support staff, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and custodians.

“I think about our custodians, our parapros, our bus drivers, our cafeteria staff — the people who make our schools feel like home every single day," Superintendent Grant Rivera, Ed.D., said. “The state’s investment was significant, and I’m grateful to Governor Kemp for it. But our Board made sure it didn’t stop with some of our team. It reaches all of our team. That’s what I’m most proud of.”

District officials said they are also working to provide the bonuses to school resource officers assigned to MCS schools.

The vote to expand the bonuses and commit district funding was made during a special called meeting to ensure the employees would get bonuses before the start of spring break on April 2, according to the district.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group