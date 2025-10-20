Manhunt for 2 suspects after 16-year-old critically injured in shooting at Marietta strip mall

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 16-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot at a strip mall on Franklin Gateway in Marietta nearly 48 hours ago, as police continue their search for the two shooters involved.

The shooting occurred Saturday night outside a busy strip mall, and police are urging anyone who was present to provide information through the Marietta Police Department app, which allows for anonymous tips.

“What we really need is the public’s help. Someone was there that night; this was a busy parking lot with a lot of businesses,” said Chuck McPhilamy, Marietta Police Department public information officer.

The investigation began after officers found the teenage victim in the back of the parking lot just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Despite the presence of multiple people at the scene, police have limited information about the shooters.

Preliminary evidence suggests that two individuals were firing handguns at each other, according to police.

The Marietta Police Department is relying on their app, launched in January, which has already received over 500 tips, some of which have helped solve previous cases.

The victim does not attend any schools in Cobb County, and police are withholding further details about him to protect his identity.

Police are hopeful that the use of technology and community cooperation will lead to a breakthrough in this case, as they continue to seek justice for the injured teenager.

