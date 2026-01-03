Man stabbed to death at Cobb County apartment complex

MARIETTA, Ga. — One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a stabbing on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1, around 8:36 a.m. Cobb County officers were called to the Millwood Apartment Complex on Pat Mell Road in Marietta regarding a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Jerry Sampson, Jr., 47, of Marietta, suffering from a single stab wound.

Sampson was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

CCPD identified the suspect as Zuberi A. Douglas, 50, of Marietta. He was arrested and booked into Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Douglas was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Police are working to learn what led up to the fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.

