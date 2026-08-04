Man shot assault rifle through Cobb apartment door, police want to know who he is

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police are searching for a man who they say fired several shots through an apartment door with an assault rifle.

Last week, Smyrna police say shots were fired at the Alcove Apartments along Woodlands Drive. No one inside the home was hit.

Police released a photo of the suspect in the hopes someone will be able to identify him.

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“Their Ring doorbell camera caught a good picture of the male who was involved in this incident,” Lt. Meredith Holt told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden. “Other neighbors in the area stated that the person looks familiar, but they don’t know if he lives in the apartment.”

Police say the victim did not recognize the shooter, and they still don’t what motivated the attack.

Other neighbors say the gunfire shook the whole complex.

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“I was sleeping. I just happened to hear some pop, pop, pop, and woke up in the middle of the night,” Rob Myers said.

With the gunman still out there, Myers says he is paying even closer attention to his surroundings.

“You have to watch the surroundings because you never know. You never know who’s watching,” Myers said. “I’m always on the lookout.”

Anyone who recognizes him is encouraged to call Smyrna police.

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