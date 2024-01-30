Man read officer his Miranda rights during arrest for impersonating officer, Marietta police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man was arrested earlier this month after he was seen posing as a Marietta police officer trying to arrest an actual officer.

“The individual is claiming to be an officer and has a pair of plastic handcuffs. Has a badge that says he is a special officer, he tries to read our officer his Miranda rights while we’re in the process of placing him in handcuffs,” Charles McPhilamy, Public Information Officer for the Marietta Police Department, said.

Just before noon on Jan. 19, a Marietta police officer was heading to a car wash on Roswell Road when he saw a man blocking traffic in the westbound lane.

The officer told the man, identified as Shawn Brown, to move to the sidewalk, but instead, he cursed out the officer, according to a police report.

Brown then walked toward the center of the road and the officer tried to stop him, putting his hand on his shopping cart, before commanding him to step out of the road.

Brown told the police officer that it would be “bad” for him if he touched him, according to police. After the officer identified himself, Brown responded by saying “I am a cop,” showing the officer a badge.

“At a time where every police department in America is hiring, it’s ironic that someone would pose as a police officer,” McPhilamy said.

Another officer arrived on the scene to assist with arresting Brown after police said he was being difficult.

Officers found Brown in possession of plastic handcuffs after he was arrested. Then, Brown told the police officer that the officer was under arrest for assault, and began reading the officer his Miranda Rights.

“It’s concerning that he would be acting as though he was law enforcement and be able to recite Miranda, that he might encounter the public and what might that look like for the public,” McPhilamy said.

Brown told police that his name was King Solomon, and wouldn’t provide them with a birthdate.

“Clearly this is not an individual that was in his right mind,” McPhilamy said.

He was charged with obstruction, giving false name and date of birth, impersonation of an officer, terroristic threats, pedestrian on roadway, and impeding the flow of traffic.

Brown was taken to Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

“If you’re ever in a situation where you encounter someone and you’re not positive that they are law enforcement, call 911 immediately,” McPhilamy said.

