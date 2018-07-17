Man points gun at woman during road rage incident, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A mother says a driver with “extreme road rage” pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.
Marietta police arrested Adrian Haffner, 28, on Friday for the alleged road rage encounter that started on South Cobb Drive near Atlanta Road.
“The suspect pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it repeatedly at the other driver,” Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke to the victim on Tuesday. The mother of four asked Jose not to use her name.
“I was horrified,” the victim said. “When you have a family and you have children, a lot of things go through your mind.”
Police say there was an accident on South Cobb Drive near Atlanta Road that caused a backup late Friday afternoon. The victim told Jose she changed lanes and let Haffner over.
“He put up the middle finger and I’m, like, ‘OK, what is that for?’ He put up the middle finger again,” the victim said. “I’m saying, ‘What’s wrong?’ Before I knew it, he pulled a gun out and tried to shoot.”
The victim says she called 911 and followed the suspect’s car. She told Jose she provided the dispatcher a license plate number and took a picture of the car.
“I just had to calm down and just think because at that point I was hysterical,” the victim said.
Jail records show Haffner posted a $8,470 bond. He’s facing aggravated assault and aggressive driving charges.
