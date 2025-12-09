Man charged with exposing himself at Cobb County laundromat had previous conviction for groping

SMYRNA, Ga. — A man arrested for targeting women at a laundromat in Smyrna and touching himself inappropriately was in Cobb County court to answer new charges.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that it’s not the suspect’s first time facing charges.

Previously, Channel 2 Action News reported when Reginald Denard Usher was caught on camera groping women inside of a local Publix.

He was convicted in 2022 on sexual battery charges from that incident, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Police say this time around, Usher was outside a laundromat around 10 p.m. in November, where he exposed himself while performing an obscene act.

He was “looking at other women while he was in the laundromat and the women were doing their laundry,” Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt said.

When officers arrived, police say Usher told him something else was going on.

Holt told Newell that the women at the laundromat “saw him outside, they spoke with him, he told them that he was just there using the bathroom.”

Security cameras showed police what really happened, but officers said Usher ran off when they confronted him.

“They found him in a shed at a daycare off of Concord Road, not too far away,” Holt said. “Of course the daycare was closed and they heard him in there and they called him out and he was arrested.”

Holt said officers were “familiar with him” and that he lives in the area.

For situations like this, police said women should act fast.

“My advice is to contact police, call 911, let somebody else around you know that it’s happening, not to just keep it to yourself,” Holt said.

For the laundromat incident, records show Usher faces two charges, including public indecency.

