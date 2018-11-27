Man brought AR-15 rifle to mall during Thanksgiving weekend, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - There was a scare at a local mall as hundreds of families were shopping during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, police say.
Police confirm to Channel 2 Action News that a man brought a gun to the Cumberland Mall. Investigators told Channel 2's Chris Jose, the gun was an AR-15 rifle, the most popular gun in America.
For shoppers, this news is unsettling to hear.
"You never know what he might do, he might terrorize everything. You know, you could just go shooting, and we don’t want that," one person said.
