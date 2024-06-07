Man arrested after threatening to stab owner of Cobb County car dealership

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News obtained exclusive video that shows a man threatening to stab the owner of a Cobb County car dealership.

A normal afternoon was interrupted by threats of violence against Dan Sherrer, the owner of Alliance Automotive Group on South Cobb Drive.

Sherrer said Ronald March lunged at him with a knife.

March was at the dealership doing detail work on one of the cars.

“He got upset by me telling him that he missed a spot on the car,” Sherrer told Channel 2′s Michele Newell.

Sherrer said March was so upset that he threatened his life.

You can see on a video, March raises his shirt to display a knife on his waistband.

“He basically said that he had a green light to kill me, from the most high,” Sherrer said.

In the video, Sherrer tells March to leave several times.

“He came lunging at me and everything and I disarmed him,” Sherrer said.

According to Sherrer, March took off after he fought him.

But he wasn’t on the run for too long before police caught up to him.

Sherrer said he’s been in business for about eight years and this is the first time something like this has happened.

March was arrested and is facing two felony charges.

