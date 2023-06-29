Man accused of using chunks of concrete to break into string of Marietta businesses

MARIETTA, Ga. — A string of businesses were the target of a bizarre crime spree. Police say a man damaged more than a dozen businesses in Marietta by throwing rocks through the windows.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was along Cobb Parkway, where police said the man caused more than $6,000 worth of damage.

It wasn’t a smash-and-grab.

I found my windows bashed out when I arrived,” Taper Barbershop owner Maine Smith said.

Police say Daniel Coicou also smashed the front door and several car windows at a Mazda dealership and Enterprise, on Cobb Parkway.

Video from a ring camera shows Coicou walking in front of Taper Barbershop.

He appears to be carrying a bag of rocks, then tosses one right through the door.

