Man accused of using chunks of concrete to break into string of Marietta businesses

MARIETTA, Ga. — A string of businesses were the target of a bizarre crime spree. Police say a man damaged more than a dozen businesses in Marietta by throwing rocks through the windows.
Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was along Cobb Parkway, where police said the man caused more than $6,000 worth of damage.
It wasn’t a smash-and-grab.
I found my windows bashed out when I arrived,” Taper Barbershop owner Maine Smith said.
Police say Daniel Coicou also smashed the front door and several car windows at a Mazda dealership and Enterprise, on Cobb Parkway.
Video from a ring camera shows Coicou walking in front of Taper Barbershop.
He appears to be carrying a bag of rocks, then tosses one right through the door.
