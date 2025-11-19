Man accused of setting Cobb dwelling on fire while victim inside

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 41-year-old man is facing charges following a fire at a dwelling in Powder Springs on Friday.

According to Cobb County officials, the fire occurred just before 3:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lithia Springs Road, where a storage building being used as a dwelling caught fire.

According to a warrant obtained by Channel 2 Action News, the victim was inside the dwelling during the fire and had to force her way out of the back wall.

She managed to escape safely, despite the fire originating at the front door, which was the only means of escape, officials said.

The Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigations Unit, along with the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit, conducted the investigation.

Witnesses described a vehicle and identified the suspect, leading to the arrest of Paul Ryan Dodd, 41.

Dodd is currently in custody, charged with arson in the first degree and aggravated assault, both of which are felony charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information about this incident to contact Inv. Lee Maness at 770-499-3889 or via email at lee.maness@cobbcounty.gov.

