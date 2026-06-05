Mableton seeks its own police force, public safety agency

MABLETON, Ga. — In the wake of its policing dispute with Cobb County, Mableton said in a news release Thursday it’s seeking to create its Public Safety Division.

Mableton and Cobb County went through mediation on May 22, only for the agreement to come unraveled.

In its statement, the city said it sought an agreement with Cobb through 2034.

“However, the agreement proposed and adopted by the county prohibits the extension of the police services intergovernmental agreement to Mableton beyond one year,” the statement said.

Mableton’s statement said that experts, financial advisors and legal counsel “concluded that establishing City facilitated public safety services could save the City millions of dollars annually, while establishing a pathway to provide greater local control, accountability, and long-term stability.”

Mableton said it’s seeking local control of public safety model and long-term stability, while ensuring tax dollars and accountability remain local.

City officials also want to reassure residents that public safety won’t fall by the wayside through this transition and people shouldn’t hesitate to call 911.

“Our primary duty is the safety and security of every family, business, and neighborhood in Mableton,” said Mayor Michael Owens. “While we sought a long-term partnership with the County, recent developments have made it clear that Mableton must prepare to take greater responsibility for its own future. Our goal is to create a public safety organization that is responsive, accountable, financially responsible, and designed specifically for the needs of our community.”

The city will host a town hall meeting to answer residents’ questions about the public safety strategy on June 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway.

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