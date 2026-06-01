Police services agreement between Mableton, Cobb County expires but negotiations continue

MABLETON, Ga. — Some Mableton residents are concerned about the future of policing after learning an agreement between the county and the city for police services expired on May 31.

“It makes me feel upset. I thought we would just gradually grow into a mew city but here you go,” Mableton resident Willie Foster said.

“They won’t come to an agreement, and that’s what makes things difficult,” Mableton resident James Washington said.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell took those concerns to the Mayor of Mableton.

“My response is a couple of things. First and foremost protecting and providing protection for our citizens is number one,” Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said.

Cobb County officials said the expiration follows the city’s introduction of a new demand after a mediation session had already produced agreement on the material terms for a limited extension of police services.

County officials said both parties participated in a service delivery strategy mediation, during which they reached agreement on the core terms under which Cobb County would continue providing law enforcement services to Mableton for an additional 12 months.

County officials said the City of Mableton introduced a new demand following mediation, requiring that certain state law misdemeanor citations be routed to Mableton City Court rather than Cobb County State Court, where such matters are currently adjudicated.

“It’s only the details of the actual intergovernmental agreement that we have not come to terms with. I can’t move forward signing an agreement that will cripple our municipal court,” Mayor Michael Owens said.

“What we’re saying is we don’t want you to provide these judicial services for us, we want to use our local municipal court,” he added. “We do want you however to provide the outstanding police services to protect our people on the street to answer our calls for 911 to be able to deal with traffic issues. What they’ve done is moved one step further to say we are going to force you to use our judicial services, our court services, and we are simple saying we have our own courts.”

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid’s released a statement in response to Owens’ comments:

“The City of Mableton is asking for accommodations for processing of misdemeanors that they did not discuss in a year’s length of negotiations or during our 12-hour mediation on May 22. The construct they are seeking is inconsistent with the county’s practice or the practice of Cobb’s 6 other municipalities. No one is forcing Mableton’s hand in this matter. At most Mableton may not have been aware of how Cobb and our other municipalities work with our State Court. Consideration to deviate significantly from current practice required clear communication and consideration at the outset and not during the execution of an agreement following mediation and ratification by the Board of Commissioners and the City Council at subsequent business meetings.” — Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid

Mayor Michael Owens released a statement that said in part:

“Last week, City Council authorized me to continue final negotiations and execute the agreement in substantial form. That was a good-faith step to keep this process moving. It was not a blank check to sign language that harms the municipal court this City has worked to build. Mableton is a city. We have a municipal court. We have a municipal judge. We have a responsibility to our residents.” — Mableton Mayor Michael Owens

Cobb County doesn’t have the legal authority under the Georgia Constitution to provide municipal police services within the City of Mableton.

Cobb County officials said to ensure continuity of public safety services, the county has coordinated with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Cobb Police and Cobb County 911 to prevent disruptions to emergency response and dispatch operations.

County officials said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens will deputize Cobb police officers, enabling them to continue responding to emergency calls and serving the residents of Mableton. They said this extraordinary temporary measure is being undertaken to protect public safety while a resolution is pursued.

Mayor Michael Owens said he spoke with Sheriff Craig Owens on Sunday.

“We’re reassured that we have police services that law enforcement services for everywhere in the city is covered,” Mayor Michael Owens said.

The Cobb County Sheriff released a statement, vowing continuation of police services as negotiations continue:

“The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is aware of ongoing discussions between Cobb County and the City of Mableton regarding the future of police services. I want Mableton residents to know this office takes seriously its responsibility to the safety and security of every community in Cobb County. We were not a party to these negotiations. Any support we provide will be driven by our constitutional commitment to the people of Mableton — not by the outcome of any political or administrative process. Resources are being deployed as operational capacity allows. The Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as development warrants.” — Cobb County Sheriff Craig D. Owens

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