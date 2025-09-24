Mableton Mayor appoints municipal court judge, solicitor. Approval vote rests with city council

MABLETON, Ga. — Mayor Michael Owens has announced the nominations for the inaugural leadership of Mableton’s first Municipal Court.

Owens appointed Che A. Karega II as Municipal Court Judge and Flynn D. Broady, Jr. as Municipal Court Solicitor.

These nominations, announced Tuesday, are pending confirmation by the Mableton City Council.

Owens said that these appointments represent a historic milestone for the city, aiming to establish a foundation of integrity and trust in the new court system.

“These appointments mark a historic milestone for Mableton,” the mayor said in a statement. “With the leadership of Che Karega and Flynn Broady, we are laying a foundation of integrity, professionalism, and trust for our city’s new court system.”

Karega has practiced law for more than 26 years, with experience in both civil and criminal matters. He has been a member of the Georgia Bar since 2005 and currently serves as a Part-Time Magistrate Judge in Cobb County.

Broady is the former Cobb County District Attorney and a 26-year veteran of the U.S. Army, including combat service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He has also served as Assistant Solicitor General for Cobb County and Prosecuting Attorney for the DUI Accountability Court.

Mayor Owens highlighted the qualifications of both nominees, stating that Karega’s experience and commitment to fairness will help establish a trustworthy Municipal Court. Similarly, Owens’ announcement said Broady’s leadership and experience in accountability courts make him an ideal choice for Solicitor.

The nominations will be considered for approval at the Mableton City Council meeting on Wednesday.

©2025 Cox Media Group