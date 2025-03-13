Mableton looks for continued growth nearly 2 years into cityhood

MABLETON — Nearly two years ago, Mableton became its own city.

Now, leaders are trying to lure people from the interstate to the Riverside Epicenter.

The mayor wants to turn the area around it into a multifaceted destination with shops and restaurants.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell walked through the plans with Mayor Michael Owens

“We literally became the 12th largest city in the state and had to start from the very beginning,” he said.

At just under 2 years old, the city of Mableton is on firm ground. It is on the path to becoming the city Owens has always envisioned, he said.

“What I’m most proud of is the fact that we started as almost nothing as a city government, no staff, no funds, no buildings,” he said.

Now there are six elected council members, about 20 staff members, a business license department, code enforcement and more.

CobbWorks is a brand-new facility with office space.

A new cutting-edge Tesla EV charging station at the Riverside Epicenter is a state-of-the-art charging facility that will be one of the largest in metro Atlanta.

“I’ve talked about building out a Six Flags entertainment district, not like a Battery, not on that scope in scale, but we have a major destination place right here in Mableton. and we want to build on it,” Owens said. “The Riverside Epicenter is a key component of that.”

