Mableton honored by Atlanta Regional Commission for environmental impact efforts

MABLETON, Ga. — The City of Mableton was honored by the Atlanta Regional Commission on Wednesday for its efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

According to a release from the city, they were awarded the Silver-level Green Communities certification by ARC, “reflecting changes already in place across the city, including better-managed growth and more efficient operations that reduce long-term costs.”

The city said the Green Communities program from ARC focuses on judging completed actions, not plans, when evaluating environmental performance and sustainability efforts.

“This recognition reflects policy-backed action and responsible governance,” Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement. “We’ve put sustainability into law, into operations, and into how we make decisions—because long-term stewardship of our land, water, and air matters to both our city government and the residents we serve.”

Mableton officials said the programs that contributed to their award were the adoption and implementation of the city’s Tree Preservation and Beautification Ordinance, the Night Sky Ordinance, a Solid Waste Ordinance and a citywide Green Resolution.

The city said it has also started a composting program, expanded recycling drop-off access at city buildings and switched the city’s fleet to entirely electric vehicles to reduce fuel and maintenance costs.

“These were practical decisions with lasting impact,” Emily Groth, Director of Sustainability, said. “They strengthen how the city operates today and position Mableton for future growth and funding opportunities.”

