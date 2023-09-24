‘Live Like Liv:’ School district honoring life of Marietta student killed in car wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. — Family, friends and classmates are preparing to remember the life of a beloved, 16-year-old student.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michelle Newell was at Marietta High School, where so many had stopped by to honor the student’s life.

“Liv was a scholar, an athlete, and a leader in our community,” Marietta Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said.

Teverino died in a car crash, along Burnt Hickory Road last week.

Outside of Marietta High School written notes and flowers fill Teverino’s parking spot.

As the community prepares to say goodbye, the school district is making sure Teverino’s legacy lives on through a scholarship fund.

“Liv embodied the spirit of Marietta High in every way,” said MHS Principal Marvin Crumbs. “Her dedication, passion, and kindness were evident in every endeavor she undertook. She will always be remembered as a beacon of hope and inspiration for our students.”

According to the school, the scholarship is to ensure that her legacy continues to inspire future Marietta High School graduates.

Scholarship details and eligibility requirements will be determined at a later date.

The visitation service was held Sunday afternoon at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel.

The celebration of life service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

