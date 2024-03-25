At least 10 apartments damaged in early morning Marietta fire

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An early morning fire displaced residents of a Marietta apartment complex on Sunday.

911 dispatch received a call from an apartment on fire at 2200 Highland Parc Place at about 4:27 a.m.

Both Marietta Fire and Cobb Fire units responded.

Marietta firefighters responded 6 minutes later and reported heavy fire in the breezeway and in two apartments.

Fire officials said firefighters were initially hindered in controlling the fire due to an old flat roof from the original construction of the apartment, that was later modified with a pitched roof above it.

Within an hour of arriving, firefighters had the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three people were treated for minor injuries and two people were taken to the hospital.

Officials say at least 10 of the building’s 24 apartments received significant fire or water damage.

The American Red Cross are working with the management of the apartment complex to find alternative living arrangements for the tenants who are affected.

