KSU students want school administration to do more to protect against antisemitism

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Organizers say around 600 Jewish students at Kennesaw State University joined in a unity walk Wednesday urging the university to do more to protect the student body from antisemitism.

Though 600 is not a large number given the size of this campus, the students say everyone on every college campus should feel safe.

Thousands and thousands of students walk across the campus of KSU on a daily basis, but the group was on a very important mission.

“No student—no matter who they are—should feel unsafe on campus,” said Valerie Chambers.

Chambers is the director of Hillel at KSU.

Solidarity walks as they were called, were organized at colleges and universities across Georgia this day, calling on school administrators to do more to protect Jewish students on campus. The gathering was around three dozen strong.

“Not everybody here was Jewish. Not everybody was a student. We are showing our students at every campus that there is support for them,” she said.

Hillel leaders at the state level have spoken out against a recent demonstration at Emory University where some protesters shouted antisemitic slogans and they are very concerned over reports of physical assaults on Jewish students all over the country.

KSU students who took part in the walk told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that they didn’t feel afraid as campus police stayed with the group the entire time, but some say things are not as they once were.

“Sometimes Just I think I should cover my chain or maybe I should not wear this shirt, especially now,” KSU senior Drew Bryman said. “My family wants me to be very careful. They have heard things happening. The craziness. I do not feel uncomfortable, but it feels different.”

Organizer of the walk say they will continue to do more so Jewish students will know that they are not alone.

