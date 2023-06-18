K-9 police officer helps save suicidal woman’s life, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta K-9 and his handler are being recognized for saving a woman’s life.

K-9 Barney and Officer Paul Hill stopped a woman from committing suicide.

On June 7, Barney and Hill responded to a call where a woman locked herself in the bathroom and was threatening to commit suicide.

TRENDING STORIES:

When officers arrived, the woman was out of the bathroom, laying on a bad saying she didn’t want to live anymore and could not go back to the hospital.

The Marietta Police Department said Barney followed his training and laid beside the woman, snuggling with her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The K-9. who is typically assigned to different Marietta City Elementary Schools, was free to assist with schools on summer break.

Barney kept the woman calm for more than 45 minutes, allowing an ambulance time to take her to the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Crews investigate fire at southwest Atlanta home

©2022 Cox Media Group