‘Hooty Hoo!’; Kennesaw State fans meet Big Boi of Outkast’s pet owl during concert

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kennesaw State University students not only had one of the South’s most iconic rappers to grace their campus, but they were also introduced to one of his four owls.

Big Boi, one-half of Outkast appeared during a football game at KSU last Saturday, with Dungeon Family’s Sleepy Brown to perform one of their hit songs.

However, his pet owl had other plans, according to Entertainment Weekly.

During the performance, the owl reportedly became excited and attempted to fly away from the rapper, but the bird being harnessed on his wrist didn’t allow it to get too far away.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Big Boi is seen walking on stage first, the crowd becomes excited, the bass flaring and flashing lights seemed to startle the owl.

Sleepy Brown walks out and begin to perform their song as Big Boi and an owl handler attempted to corral the magnificent bird.

The owl was then removed from the harness and the performance went on as scheduled. In a video post performance, Big Boi shows off the owl, alongside his grandson. He reportedly owns four owls, named Tula, Simon, Whodini, and Hootie, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Big Boi alllll night, alllll night 🎤🎶#HootyHoo pic.twitter.com/Pc9TWJprjb — Kennesaw State Owls (@KSUOwlNation) October 29, 2023

It should be noted that KSU’s mascot ‘Scrappy’, is also an owl; in his own way, maybe ‘Big Boi’ wanted to pay homage to the university, ‘Hoot Knows?’

