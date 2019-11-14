  • Homeless camps popping up along popular local trail, concerning homeowners

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Homeless camps are popping up along a popular trail in Cobb County.

    Some homeowners are concerned because the camps are close to their homes between Brookwood Drive and Floyd Road. 

    Police were called to check out the situation in Mableton.

    We saw homes on both sides of the Silver Comet Trail. 

    One of the homeless camps is nearby. Due to the cold weather, police believe it is currently abandoned.

    The safety concerns homeowners are now warning others about, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories