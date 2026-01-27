Home Depot helping bring people into skilled labor trades

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new survey shows that after a natural disaster, it can take communities a very long time to rebuild.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson spoke with leaders at metro Atlanta-based Home Depot about what they’re doing to help.

“Every time there’s a disaster, we find that there’s a shortage of labor to help,” Erin Izen said.

That shortage of skilled labor was detailed in a study by Morning Consult and the Home Depot Foundation.

Izen says it’s something that Home Depot is working to change through its Path to Pro program.

“Generating interest in young people and career changes and people that might come into the trades, free training opportunities, and then connecting those people on our business side to our post so they can have jobs,” Izen said.

In industries like HVAC, plumping, carpentry and more, Izen says there are 300,000 of those job openings today. But that number is projected to grow to 4.1 million in 10 years as more people retire from the skilled trades.

But Izen said that the skilled trades provide a career that is technology-proof.

“AI is not gonna come in and fix your pipes. AI is not gonna cut the molding that’s going to go up next to your ceiling,” she said.

Click here to learn more about the Path to Pro program.

