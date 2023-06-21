Historic Cobb County covered bridge reopens after protective beam repaired

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A historic covered bridge in Cobb County has reopened after a protective beam at its entrance was repaired.

A work truck hit a protective beam on the Smyrna side of the bridge that was put in place to keep vehicles that are too tall to pass through the bridge from damaging it.

The protective beam did its job and the driver stopped before damaging the bridge itself.

Repairs by GDOT crews took two days.

GDOT will bill the driver’s insurance for the cost of the repairs.

There are multiple warning signs and devices on both sides of the bridge to keep overheight vehicles from approaching the one-lane bridge.

Work van damages protective beam at Concord covered bridge in Cobb County (Cobb County Government)

