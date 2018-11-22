Grandfather, grandson follow alleged carjacker, lead police right to him

MABLETON, Ga. - A Cobb County grandfather and grandson jumped into action when someone carjacked a woman right next to them at a gas station.
They followed the thief out of a Race Track gas station in Mableton and led police to the car after the suspect abandoned it.
“I was like, ‘Hopefully we can catch this guy, so this lady can be lucky, and we can make her day,’” the grandson told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.
