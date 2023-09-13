Good Samaritan injured in hit-and-run helps Cobb investigators identify suspect vehicle :CCPD

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police say an injured Good Samaritan helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. near Cardell Road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a white 2005 Honda Accord, driven by Deborah K. Wright, 63, of Austell had stopped in the southbound lane of Cardell Road due to car-related issues.

Officials said Wright was sitting in the driver’s seat, with the door opened and her legs outside the car.

A good Samaritan, identified as Keith D. Paine, 53, of Austell, lived near the incident and came to help Wright, authorities said.

Moments later, a black 2008 Lexus 46 was traveling southbound on Cardell Road and collided with the back left side of the Honda.

Cobb investigators said Paine sustained severe injuries as he was hit by either the Honda or the Lexus.

Emergency responders took Paine to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to treat his injuries.

Investigators state that before Paine was taken to the hospital, he was able to tell officers crucial information about the suspect vehicle.

This led authorities to find the Lexus at a home on Malvin Drive in Austell.

Anthony Sarfo, 43, of Austell, was identified as the driver of the Lexus.

He was taken to the Cobb Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Sarfo was then arrested and transported to the Cobb Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cobb County investigators at 770-499-3987.

